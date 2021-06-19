Centre’s transgender ID portal now available in regional languages

The portal was available in Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, apart from English

The Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry’s portal for application of certificates of identity for transgender persons was made available in 10 languages this week, an official said.

The portal, which is available at transgender.dosje.gov.in, was launched on November 25, 2020 for facilitating ID cards for trans persons, however, it was available in English. The Hindu had reported on Thursday that the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment would soon be making the portal available in regional languages.

As on Saturday, the portal was available in Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, apart from English.

The portal had issued certificates of identity to 1,557 applicants out of 2,327 valid applications from when it was launched till Wednesday. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 guarantees a transperson the right to self-perceived gender identity and a certificate of that identity from the government.