Centre’s stimulus package will deepen crisis further: Left parties

Five Left parties will be holding a joint convention on Friday on deepening economic crisis and massive job loss.

The Left parties — Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party — together announced the same on Monday. The convention will plan out national level protest actions.

‘Purchasing power’

“The recent slew of measures announced by the Finance Minister amounting over ₹70,000 crores, far from providing relief, will only deepen the crisis further. What is required is to increase public investments in a big way and build our much needed infrastructure while generating jobs and increasing the purchasing power in the hands of the people,” the parties said in a joint statement here.

The convention will draw up concrete plans for protest actions all over the country.

“The Left parties appeal to all democratic forces, who are prepared to join these protest actions, to come forward and strengthen the people’s movement,” the parties said.