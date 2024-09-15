ADVERTISEMENT

Centre's priority development of tribals, poor, youth, women: PM Modi in Jharkhand

Published - September 15, 2024 12:23 pm IST - Ranchi

PM Modi launches projects in Jharkhand to boost development, industry, tourism and economic growth in the region

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of development works in Tatanagar, in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Sunday (September 15, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre's priority is the development of tribals, poor, Dalits, women and youths, and several schemes have been launched to benefit them on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jharkhand, which was lagging in development, will also see rapid growth with the launch of these projects,” he said.

"Jharkhand was lagging in development, but now several projects would usher in progress here. Now, the Centre's priority is the development of tribals, poor, youth, women and Dalits," Mr. Modi said, while virtually addressing people gathered at Tatanagar for the launch of Vande Bharat trains and several projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi apologised to the people for not being able to reach Tatanagar as "my chopper could not take off from Ranchi due to bad weather".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said rail and other projects would boost industry, tourism, economic growth and development in the eastern region.

Earlier, he virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat trains for Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh at Ranchi.

On the occasion, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Annapurna Devi and Sanjay Seth, besides Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, were present at Tatanagar station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US