Centre's priority development of tribals, poor, youth, women: PM Modi in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre's priority is the development of tribals, poor, Dalits, women and youths, and several schemes have been launched to benefit them on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

“Jharkhand, which was lagging in development, will also see rapid growth with the launch of these projects,” he said.

"Jharkhand was lagging in development, but now several projects would usher in progress here. Now, the Centre's priority is the development of tribals, poor, youth, women and Dalits," Mr. Modi said, while virtually addressing people gathered at Tatanagar for the launch of Vande Bharat trains and several projects.

PM Modi apologised to the people for not being able to reach Tatanagar as "my chopper could not take off from Ranchi due to bad weather".

He said rail and other projects would boost industry, tourism, economic growth and development in the eastern region.

Earlier, he virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat trains for Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh at Ranchi.

On the occasion, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Annapurna Devi and Sanjay Seth, besides Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, were present at Tatanagar station.