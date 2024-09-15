GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre's priority development of tribals, poor, youth, women: PM Modi in Jharkhand

PM Modi launches projects in Jharkhand to boost development, industry, tourism and economic growth in the region

Published - September 15, 2024 12:23 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of development works in Tatanagar, in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Sunday (September 15, 2024).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of development works in Tatanagar, in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Sunday (September 15, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre's priority is the development of tribals, poor, Dalits, women and youths, and several schemes have been launched to benefit them on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

“Jharkhand, which was lagging in development, will also see rapid growth with the launch of these projects,” he said.

"Jharkhand was lagging in development, but now several projects would usher in progress here. Now, the Centre's priority is the development of tribals, poor, youth, women and Dalits," Mr. Modi said, while virtually addressing people gathered at Tatanagar for the launch of Vande Bharat trains and several projects.

PM Modi apologised to the people for not being able to reach Tatanagar as "my chopper could not take off from Ranchi due to bad weather".

He said rail and other projects would boost industry, tourism, economic growth and development in the eastern region.

Earlier, he virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat trains for Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh at Ranchi.

On the occasion, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Annapurna Devi and Sanjay Seth, besides Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, were present at Tatanagar station.

Published - September 15, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Narendra Modi / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Jharkhand / Orissa / Bihar / Uttar Pradesh / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.