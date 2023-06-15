Centre's need to review UCC indicates its desperation to fan divisive politics: TMC

June 15, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The TMC on Thursday (June 15) slammed the Centre over its attempt to seek fresh public opinion on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying the government is fanning divisive politics out of "desperation."

In a tweet, party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, Derek O'Brien said the government has failed to deliver on its promise of creating new jobs and controlling the price rise.

"When you cannot deliver on jobs. When you cannot control price rise. When you rip the social fabric. When you fail to keep every promise made. All you can do, in your desperation, is to fan the flame with your deeply divisive politics before 2024. Uniform_Civil_Code," the Trinamool Congress leader said.

The Law Commission had on Wednesday (June 14) said it has decided to look at the need for a UCC afresh and seek the views of stakeholders, which include the members of the public and religious organisations.

Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, the term of which ended in August 2018, had examined the issue on two occasions and solicited the views of all stakeholders on the politically sensitive matter.

