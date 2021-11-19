Repeal of farm laws live updates | Won't withdraw protest unless repealed in Parliament, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi

19 November 2021 10:06 IST

It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab," Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of BKU's Ugrahan faction

The Bharatiyan Kisan Union's (BKU) Ugrahan faction on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

In his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Mr. Modi said the three farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter session of Parliament.

"It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab," Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of BKU's Ugrahan faction, told PTI.

Advertising

Advertising

On the Prime Minister's appeal to protesting farmers to return to their homes, Mr. Ugrahan said, "Farmers' unions will sit together and decide the future course of action." BKU(Ugrahan) is the largest among the all protesting farmers unions and are protesting at the Tikri border. Ugrahan faction of the BKU has sizeable presence across Punjab.

Various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since last year to demand repeal of three farm laws.

Many leaders across the political spectrum have reacted to the Prime Minister’s announcement on repealing the farm laws.

10.13

Kisan Ekta Morcha: #FarmersProtest #KisanMajdoorEktaZindabaad," says a tweet from Kisan Ekta Morcha, the official handle for the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

10.11 am

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: Country's annadatas have made arrogance bow its head through satyagraha. Congratulations on this victory against injustice. Jai Hind, Jai Hind ka Kisan.

10.05 am

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala: Repeal of farm laws should be seen as gift from PM Modi to protesting farmers on Gurupurab.

10.01 am

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu: Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction…. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success….You're sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Punjab govt ….accolades.

9.59 am

Samajwadi Party U.P. president Naresh Uttam: The BJP was forced to take a decision to repeal the three farm laws due to the huge crowds of farmers and youth turning up at the rath yatra of Akhilesh Yadav.

9.55 am

P. Chidambaram: "What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! Anyway, it is a great victory for the farmers and for the Congress party which was unwavering in its opposition to the farm laws.

9.50 am

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary: This is a victory of the farmers. We are all one, a victory for the nation.

9.49

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh: “Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah," Mr. Singh said in a tweet.

9.33 am

BKU Ugrahan faction leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan: Decision to repeal farm laws is a good move by PM Modi. All farmer unions will sit together and decide future course of action.

(With inputs from our Correspondents, agencies)