Centre’s claims on demonetisation’s success is eyewash, says Jairam Ramesh

The Government’s assertion that the number of counterfeit notes detected has fallen is an “eyewash,” the Congress said on Friday (August 16, 2024), as it claimed that the counterfeit notes have “become rife once again”.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh questioned the gains made by the 2016 demonetisation and whether it could neither curb black money nor counterfeit currency. The leader also claimed that counterfeiting has just moved rapidly to higher-value notes.

“Eight years after the non-biological PM ground the economy to a halt through demonetisation, it appears that counterfeit notes have become rife once again. The number of counterfeit ₹500 notes of the new series that have been detected has nearly quadrupled between 2018-2019 and 2023-2024. The number of fake ₹2,000 notes has tripled since 2020-2021,” Mr. Ramesh claimed.

“While the Government can claim that the overall number of counterfeit notes detected has fallen, this is an eyewash. Counterfeiting has just moved rapidly to higher-value notes, including those that were introduced specifically in the aftermath of demonetisation,” he added.

The Congress leader posted a screenshot of a Rajya Sabha reply given by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary which stated that measures taken by the government have resulted in a decrease in the number of pieces of denomination-wise counterfeit notes detected/reported in the banking system from 3,17,384 in the year 2018-19 to 2,22,639 in the year 2023-24

“If neither black money nor counterfeiting has been curbed, what has demonetisation achieved?,” Mr. Ramesh asked.