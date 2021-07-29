Centre’s ₹701 cr. relief package is for calamity in 2020, says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar. File

Mumbai

29 July 2021 20:29 IST

It is not for the latest flood disaster in which 200 people have died, says Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the relief package of ₹701 crore announced by the Central government has no relation whatsoever with the ongoing flood, but amounts to the 2020 relief package.

“Maharashtra faced natural calamity in 2020 as well. The State government had then demanded ₹3,700 from the Centre. The relief package of ₹700 crore announced by Union Agriculutre Minister Narendra Tomar belongs to that demand,” Mr. Pawar told reporters at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headquarters on Thursday.

He said Agriculutre Minister Dadaji Bhuse has already given an explanation regarding the aid announced and the State has not received any assistance from the Centre regarding the ongoing flood situation in which 200 people died.

Mr. Pawar’s statement comes a day after the Opposition BJP thanked the Union government for providing the assistance.

“Loss assessment is under way and soon a comprehensive report will be sent to the Centre. However, the Centre can sanction financial package without the assessment report as they did for Gujarat by sanctioning ₹1,000 crore.”

Union Minister slammed

Mr. Pawar also slammed Union Minister Narayan Rane who used derogatory terms against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying everyone should keep political and personal differences aside during natural calamities.

Mr. Rane had also slammed the administration over the absence of senior officials during his visit as they were with Mr. Thackeray who was visiting the Konkan area on the same day. “Senior district officials naturally join the Chief Minister as per the protocol. Are you touring the flood affected region to meet officials or people?” asked Mr. Pawar.