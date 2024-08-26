Centre yet to list violation of ground rules by Kuki-Zo insurgent groups: senior leader of Kuki National Organisation

The Union Home Ministry is yet to list and convey the violations of ground rules committed by Kuki-Zo insurgent groups, Seilen Haokip, spokesperson and senior leader of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), said in an interview with The Hindu.

He said the Kuki-Zo-Hmar groups were not “secessionists.” Their demand for a political solution of a separate administration in Manipur was within the framework of the Constitution, and they should not be labelled “anti-India”, he said.

“Pre May-3, our demand was for autonomous territorial councils within Manipur but that has been thrown out of the window by the events that started on May 3 (2023). There is a paradigm shift in our demands, taking into consideration the ground realities. In May, our MLAs submitted a representation to the Home Minister that we want separate administration (SA). In July, August, and September, we concluded that SA is now being defined as Union Territory with legislature. We have defined SA as UT, we will be like Delhi,” he said.

SoO agreement

Earlier this year, the Manipur Assembly passed a resolution abrogating the suspension of operations (SoO) pact with the United People’s Front (UPF) and the KNO — umbrella organisations of 25 insurgent groups — blaming the groups for instigating violence in the State.

The tripartite agreement that was signed between the Manipur government, the Home Ministry, and the insurgent groups in 2008 is under review following the refusal of the State government to extend the pact in February.

Mr. Haokip said the reasons for reviewing the ground rules had not been revealed to them. “There are seven camps each with KNO and UPF. The approved list of cadres are 2,200. The weapons (with cadres) are mostly automatic,” he said.

“The State is proposing a new mechanism to deal with the ground rules violation allegations. When things were normal, these matters would be dealt by a joint monitoring group, chaired by Home Ministry, with participants from the State. Since May 3 (2023), these meetings have not taken place. There is no mechanism to deal with these ground rules violations. The violations have not been listed, itemised yet, it is not revealed to us yet, because the platform is not there,” he said.

Mr. Haokip, who held talks with A.K. Mishra, adviser (northeast), Home Ministry, in Delhi last week said Home Minister Amit Shah wanted “SoO for peace” and by unilaterally abrogating the pact, the State government was acting against peace.

“The ongoing dialogue (for political settlement) was disrupted by events that started on May 3, 2023. SoO has to be in place so that talks can continue. Centre wants to talk, for which SoO has to be extended. The State did not send its representative (on February 29, to extend the tripartite pact). The State should be a party to that. They should not contradict the Home Minister’s appeal for peace and SoO is for peace, especially when the grounds of withdrawing unilaterally is ground rules violation,” Mr. Haokip said.

Arms looted

Manipur has been affected by ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo people and the Meitei people since May 3, 2023. At least 226 people have been killed and more than 60,000 people displaced so far.

Mr. Haokip said it was true that police armouries were looted in the hills but it was minimal compared with the valley.

“At the most 200 weapons would have been looted in the hills, in the valley it is 4,000 and ammunition above six lakh. In war, your life depends on your weapons. We are there to defend ourselves with our hundreds of weapons. Most have been returned to the police,” he claimed.

“Who has violated the ground rules more? Ours is peanuts compared to the State’s violations. The entire constitutional asset of the State is being utilised (against us), that is, compared to our little guy extorting money from someone to buy paan or cigarettes because the State is not disbursing the stipend which the Centre gives; cadres have not been paid for two years now. These cadres have wives and children. Children have to go to school. And they want us to be in camps. Camps were established in 2008, count the years. The infrastructure has collapsed. We have numerous times appealed during meetings to repair and refurbish, nothing is done. Stipends are not paid, what are they going to eat? A hungry man is an angry man, they commit petty crimes,” Mr. Haokip said.