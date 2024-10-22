Centre yet to address southern India’s anxieties on delimitation

Statements on successive days by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin on declining population trends in India’s southern States hasn’t elicited any substantive comment from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) Central government, with the party yet to arrive at a stand on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in the BJP say that the statements by the Chief Ministers, one of them an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, are being seen as part of the anxieties expressed by southern States with regard to the constitutionally mandated delimitation exercise currently scheduled for 2026, but that a wider consultation on the population policy was yet to happen.

“This is a delicate issue, and the anxieties of the southern States are understood, that declining population trends there may result in diminishing representation under delimitation based on population. But the fact is that there has been, for 70 years and more, a consensus on the population control policy,” a senior leader in the BJP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the BJP and the government led by it were not sure whether the statements by the two Chief Ministers were “off-the-cuff remarks or a substantive view” on the issue. Previous statements by the BJP and the government, however, point to an evolving view on just how to see India’s demographic changes.

In his address on Independence Day in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged population growth, stating that there was a “need to have greater discussion and awareness on population explosion”. In his campaign for the Telangana Assembly election in 2023, Mr. Modi flagged the issue of southern States and demographic changes. In a public meeting in Nizamabad in October 2023, he linked the Congress’s “Jitni aabadi, utna haq” (rights in proportion to population numbers) slogan to fears that the southern States, facing a decline in population, would then lose up to 100 seats in the Lok Sabha. “South India stands to lose 100 Lok Sabha seats. Will south India accept this? Will south India forgive the Congress?” he had asked.

Following this, in 2024, during her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a committee that would study the challenges of fast population growth and demographic changes. “India’s demographics are an opportunity as well as a challenge. The committee will look at those aspects and the final terms of reference will reflect the focus,” Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth had said, when asked for a clarification on what this committee would do.

Sources in the BJP had at that time told The Hindu that the challenges that were being spoken of were with regard to what would happen to productivity and social security when the ageing of a large part of the currently youthful population would begin.

The delimitation exercise, constitutionally mandated for 2026, looms large over this debate, and the government and the BJP may have to evolve a response sooner rather than later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.