Centre writes to States, advises them to maintain vigil amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

December 18, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

States have been directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a regular basis

The Hindu Bureau

Health worker being checked passengers for symptoms of monkeypox and Covid-19 RT-PCR at the Chennai International Airport on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

The Centre has issued an advisory to States in view of the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases across the country and detection of the first case of JN.1 variant in India.

In a letter addressed to Health Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories, the Centre has urged them to maintain a state of constant vigil over the COVID situation. In addition, States have been directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a regular basis.

Kerala to monitor rising cases of respiratory illnesses closely

The Centre has also advised States to ensure adequate testing including higher number of RT-PCR tests; and send positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG laboratories.

A case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 was detected from a sample of a 79-year-old woman in Kerala on December 8. Two persons from north Kerala districts also died of COVID-19, prompting the Health Department to issue an alert against the infection across the State.

Health officials have sought strict surveillance in government and private hospitals. In the wake of a rise in the number of fever patients, those who have breathing troubles, chest pain, low blood pressure, and inability to have food are being asked to consult a doctor. People with suspected COVID-19 symptoms should subject themselves to lab tests. Those testing negative in antigen tests should go for RT-PCR tests.

