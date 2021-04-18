Centre writes to Ministries to carve out COVID-19 blocks in hospitals

NEW DELHI:

18 April 2021 15:14 IST

This comes amidst a surge in cases and a large paucity of critical care services such as hospital beds, ventilators and oxygen supply devices.

The Centre has asked hospitals affiliated to public sector units and Central Ministries to set up dedicated blocks — or even exclusive hospitals — to administer to COVID-19 patients. “The need of the hour is to prioritise and systematise all our combined efforts towards effective management and ensure availability of sufficient healthcare infrastructure in the States to meet increased demand for providing treatment,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a letter to several Ministries including Defence, Railways, Atomic Energy, Shipping and Education.

The hospitals ought to have separate entry and exit points for the management of cases. These hospitals also should have “supportive and ancillary care” such as oxygen-supported beds, Intensive Care Unit beds, ventilators and specialised critical care units, laboratory services, imaging services, the letter goes on to add.

Mr. Bhushan’s letter comes amidst a surge in cases and a large paucity of critical care services such as hospital beds, ventilators and oxygen supply devices. Several States, that are seeing a large influx in cases, are writing to the Centre demanding money and devices to shore up their creaking infrastructure.

Advertising

Advertising