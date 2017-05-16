Centre will train midday meal cooks: Javadekar

The government will organise two-day training camps for cooks engaged in providing midday meals for children in schools so that they cook better food.
This was announced by Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar here on Tuesday, as he presented the three-year report card of his ministry. On Tuesday itself, there was a report of a dead lizard being found in midday meals in Jamui district of Bihar, the latest among a series of such complaints.
“India has the world’s largest midday meal scheme, serving 10 crore students in 11.5 lakh schools with nutritious food,” Mr. Javadekar said, adding that while any instance of problem in the meals was reported — as it should be — the scheme’s scale was seldom discussed. “The economic cost involved for wheat-based meals is ₹8.2 per day for a secondary level student, and it is ₹9.6 for rice-based meals.”
Mr. Javadekar listed steps taken to improve the quality of teacher training courses, saying no new B.Ed college would be allowed this year.
