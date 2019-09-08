National

Centre will not touch Article 371: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 68th Plenary Session of North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati on Sunday, 09 September 2019.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 68th Plenary Session of North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati on Sunday, 09 September 2019.   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

more-in

Article 370 was clearly temporary in nature but Article 371 is about special provisions in the North East and there is a vast difference between the two, says the Union Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Centre will not touch Article 371 which grants special provisions to the North East.

Article 370 was clearly temporary in nature but Article 371 is about special provisions in the North East and there is a vast difference between the two, Mr. Shah said while addressing the 68th plenary session of the North East Council here.

“After abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, there were attempts to misinform and misguide the people of North East that Article 371 would also be scrapped by the Centre”, he said.

“I have clarified in Parliament that this is not going to happen and I am saying it again today in the presence of eight chief ministers of North East that the Centre will not touch Article 371”, Mr. Shah added.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2019 4:12:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/centre-will-not-touch-article-371-amit-shah/article29367172.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY