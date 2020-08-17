Centre warns of alleged plot by Pakistan to attack right wing leaders

States told to sensitise prominent leaders of the threat, scale up security at airports

The Centre has warned of an alleged terror plot by “Pakistan establishments” to murder select leaders of right wing organisations, including the BJP and the RSS, and called for adequate measures to protect them.

The terror groups were under pressure to carry out the attack at the earliest, sources in the Tamil Nadu police told The Hindu on Monday.

In an alert sent to all States, central intelligence agencies, quoting reliable inputs, warned that India-based transnational criminal and underworld networks were tasked [by Pakistan establishments] to gather details of the target persons including their place of stay, routine activities and day-to-day movement.

State intelligence units were told to sensitise prominent leaders of BJP, RSS, VHP and ABVP of the threat perception and also keep their Personal Security Officers informed of the input.

“Senior police officers have been asked to scale up the security cover of such leaders depending upon the existing threat perceptions. The intelligence machinery has been geared to mount vigil on activists/sympathisers of religious fundamentalist outfits. We are keeping a close watch on those involved or wanted in the recruitment of cadres to the IS or attempts to do so in districts like Cuddalore in the recent past,” a senior police officer in Tamil Nadu said.

Airports alerted

In another note, instructions were issued to intensify security at airports, air strips, seaports, atomic/nuclear power installations and major water resources. Quoting an interception of a crucial communication, the note said some banned extremist outfits that had the backing of Pakistani intelligence agencies, had planned a major attack in the country and had specific plans of infiltration along the country’s border with Bangladesh or Myanmar.

“Though Tamil Nadu is not cited as a target in the communication, we have shared the input with all security establishments. The recent busting of a racket by the Tamil Nadu police that resulted in the arrest of about 20 terror suspects who had plans to cause attacks in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi is an indication that extremist elements have some links here for logistics support,” the officer who preferred not to be quoted said.