GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre warns celebrities, media against promoting betting, gambling

‘Endorsement by celebrities gives an impression that indulging in such activity is acceptable’

March 07, 2024 02:48 am | Updated 02:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), in an advisory issued here on Wednesday, has warned manufacturers, advertisers, publishers, intermediaries, social media platforms, endorsers, and broadcasters against advertisements promoting illegal activities such as betting and gambling.

CCPA Chairman and Union Secretary of Consumer Affairs Rohit Kumar Singh said in the advisory that the Centre had noticed that betting platforms were employing celebrities and influencers to endorse and promote their betting activities. “Consequently, endorsement by celebrities gives an impression that indulging in such activity is acceptable,” Mr. Singh said in the advisory sent to self-regulatory bodies under the Cable Television Network (Amendment) Rules and the Information Technology Guidelines and Digital Media (Intermediary Ethics Code) Rules, online advertisement intermediaries, the Advertising Standards Council of India and various associations of print and electronic media.

Mr. Singh said that if the guidelines on misleading advertisements, issued by the Ministry in 2022, are violated, stringent measures as per the provisions of Consumer Protection Act will be initiated against manufacturers, advertisers, publishers, intermediaries, social media platforms, celebrities, influencers, endorsers and other stakeholders. He said any advertisement or endorsement, “whether directly or indirectly, of activities which are otherwise prohibited by law, including but not limited to betting or gambling, through advertisements or promotions, shall be subject to rigorous scrutiny.”

“Engaging in the promotion or advertisement of online gambling and betting, given its unlawful status in majority of the States, renders one equally liable for participating in an illegal activity. Hence, celebrities and influencers are advised to refrain from endorsing and promoting illegal betting and gambling activities,” he added.

The 2022 guidelines for ‘Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements’, prohibits advertisements of products or services that are prohibited from being produced, sold, or provided under any law for the time being in force. The Centre maintained that this provision applies to all advertisements regardless of the medium.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.