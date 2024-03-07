Centre warns celebrities, media against promoting betting, gambling

March 07, 2024 02:48 am | Updated 02:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), in an advisory issued here on Wednesday, has warned manufacturers, advertisers, publishers, intermediaries, social media platforms, endorsers, and broadcasters against advertisements promoting illegal activities such as betting and gambling.

CCPA Chairman and Union Secretary of Consumer Affairs Rohit Kumar Singh said in the advisory that the Centre had noticed that betting platforms were employing celebrities and influencers to endorse and promote their betting activities. “Consequently, endorsement by celebrities gives an impression that indulging in such activity is acceptable,” Mr. Singh said in the advisory sent to self-regulatory bodies under the Cable Television Network (Amendment) Rules and the Information Technology Guidelines and Digital Media (Intermediary Ethics Code) Rules, online advertisement intermediaries, the Advertising Standards Council of India and various associations of print and electronic media.

Mr. Singh said that if the guidelines on misleading advertisements, issued by the Ministry in 2022, are violated, stringent measures as per the provisions of Consumer Protection Act will be initiated against manufacturers, advertisers, publishers, intermediaries, social media platforms, celebrities, influencers, endorsers and other stakeholders. He said any advertisement or endorsement, “whether directly or indirectly, of activities which are otherwise prohibited by law, including but not limited to betting or gambling, through advertisements or promotions, shall be subject to rigorous scrutiny.”

“Engaging in the promotion or advertisement of online gambling and betting, given its unlawful status in majority of the States, renders one equally liable for participating in an illegal activity. Hence, celebrities and influencers are advised to refrain from endorsing and promoting illegal betting and gambling activities,” he added.

The 2022 guidelines for ‘Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements’, prohibits advertisements of products or services that are prohibited from being produced, sold, or provided under any law for the time being in force. The Centre maintained that this provision applies to all advertisements regardless of the medium.