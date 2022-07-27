India

Centre wants ‘Opposition-mukt’ Bharat: Congress protests ‘misuse’ of agencies, suspension of MPs

Congress MPs raise slogans during a protest against the Union Government over alleged misuse of ED, price rise, increase in GST on essential commodities and other issues, at Vijay Chowk. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI NEW DELHI: July 27, 2022 15:48 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 15:48 IST

Congress MPs held a sit-in at Vijay Chowk here on July 27 over the alleged misuse of investigative agencies and suspension of Opposition legislators, with senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury saying it seems that the government wants an "Opposition-mukt" Bharat.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, and a host of party MPs sat on a protest and raised slogans against the alleged "misuse" of agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the suspension of Opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They also raised the issue of price rise and the imposition of the Goods and Ssrvices Tax (GST) on certain essential daily-use items.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The MPs marched from the Parliament complex to the Vijay Chowk lawns, where they held a sit-in raising slogans and holding up banners.

"We are fighting on issues of people such as price rise and GST on essential items of daily use. We will keep fighting against this and the misuse of the ED and other agencies. The suspension of MPs is wrong and we demand that it be taken back immediately," Kharge told reporters.

Chowdhury said the manner in which investigative agencies are being used, it seems that the government wants an "Opposition-mukt Bharat".

Earlier in the day, Congress alleged that the money-laundering law has been weaponised to target and humiliate people, and urged the Supreme Court to decide on the matter concerning the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case soon.

The assertion came on a day when Congress president Sonia Gandhi (75) appeared before the ED for the third day to face questioning in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald newspaper.

The Congress also fielded its senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi and said political opponents should not be treated as "enemies".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
parliament
Indian National Congress
Read more...