Centre urges States to enhance surveillance, contact testing

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has warned of an “increasing trend” in COVID-19 cases in the country and called upon State Governments to enhance surveillance and contact testing of those who may have been infected.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries on Tuesday, Mr. Gauba asked them to ensure that no suspected or high-risk person was left out of surveillance efforts to prevent the spread of the pandemic. This, he stressed, was essential to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19.

The Cabinet Secretary also urged the Chief Secretaries to make sure that hospitals were earmarked for treating COVID-19 cases and that these should be in a state of “full readiness” to deal with the situation in the event of a “further spike in the number of confirmed cases”.

“I would request you to personally review the action in respect of surveillance and contact tracing measures as well as identification and preparation of dedicated hospitals,” Mr. Gauba added.