ADVERTISEMENT

Centre upgrades security cover of EAM Jaishankar

October 12, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - New Delhi

The Union home ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take the charge of his security.

PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. | Photo Credit: ANI

The security cover of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has been upgraded from the 'Y' category to 'Z', official sources said on Thursday.

The Union home ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take the charge of his security, currently provided by the Delhi Police, they said.

Mr. Jaishankar, 68, was being guarded by an armed team of the Delhi Police under the 'Y' category security cover.

He will now be protected by the CRPF under the larger 'Z' category security cover which entails about 14-15 armed commandos moving with him round the clock in shifts across the country, the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CRPF's VIP security cover has 176-odd protectees at present, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US