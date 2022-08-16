Centre unveils platform for better industry, R&D collaboration

Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the government Ajay Kumar Sood. File | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Government on Tuesday unveiled a platform to drive collaboration between the industry and research institutes to implement technology-based social impact innovations and solutions in the country.

“The launch of Manthan, a platform that promises to augment our efforts to build and nurture industry participation in R&D, is also a testimony of our commitment to the UN’s SDG goals,” the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the government, Ajay Kumar Sood, said in a statement here.

Powered by NSEIT, the Manthan platform will help scale up interactions among stakeholders, facilitate research and innovation, and share challenges in various emerging technologies and scientific interventions, including those that make a social impact, an official statement said.

The platform will provide the necessary fulcrum for transforming the nation through innovative ideas, inventive minds, and public-private-academia collaboration to achieve th country's sustainability goals, said Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of PSA.

Led by the Office of PSA, Manthan will facilitate knowledge transfers and interactions through information exchange sessions, exhibitions, and events to develop a framework for future science, innovation, and technology-led growth, the official statement said.

Anantharaman Sreenivasan, Managing Director and & Chief Executive Officer of NSEIT, said it will help new concepts, science-led ideas, and new technology outcomes find swifter adoption across the country.

The launch commemorates India's 75 years of independence and presents an opportunity to bring national and global communities closer to India’s technology revolution, officials said.