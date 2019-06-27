Centre tweaks Delhi master plan to give two more acres to BJP headquarters

The Bharatiya Janata Party has got an additional 2 acres of land for its national office on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in New Delhi. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry notified the land-use change for the plot in question this week.

In the ‘Masterplan for Delhi-2021’, the plot had been earmarked for residential use. Now, the land-use has been changed to “public and semi-public facilities,” the note said.

Fresh fiat

The existing BJP office is located at 6-A, DDU Marg. The additional land of 8,860 square metres, or 2.189 acres, is at 3-B, DDU Marg, according to the land-use change notification issued on Wednesday.

The Central government had proposed to amend the Zonal Development Plan of Zone-D, with the Delhi Development Authority publishing a notice on March 9 seeking objections or suggestions. The notification said “no objections/suggestions has been received” in a 30-day period after the notice and the Central government had decided to modify the ‘Masterplan and Zonal Development Plan’ to reflect the changes after “carefully considering all aspects of the matter.”

For neighbours, the plot has proposed primary schools to the North, DDU Marg to the South, a proposed 20 metre road to the East and a proposed group housing project and existing 20 metre road to the West.

The party’s new three-storey headquarters on DDU Marg was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2018. The old office was in a bungalow on Ashoka Road.