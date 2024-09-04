GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre, Tripura govt sign peace pact with two insurgent groups 

National Liberation Front of Tripura, and All Tripura Tiger Force signed the peace pact in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Published - September 04, 2024 03:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during the signing of the peace pact of September 4, 2024. Photo: X/@PTI_News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during the signing of the peace pact of September 4, 2024. Photo: X/@PTI_News

A Memorandum of Settlement was signed between the Central and Tripura governments and two insurgent groups of Tripura in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 4, 2024), in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

“Tripura takes another step towards peace and prosperity with the signing of the agreement between the Government of India, Government of Tripura, National Liberation Front of Tripura, and All Tripura Tiger Force,” Mr. Shah said in a post on X.

The MHA has been working tirelessly to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of developed Northeast, free from extremism, violence and conflict, a statement issued prior to the signing of the memorandum has said..

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government has signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity in the Northeast region, of which three relate to Tripura. Due to signing of several agreements by the Modi government, around 10,000 people have given up arms and joined mainstream, the statement added.

Related Topics

Tripura / national security

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.