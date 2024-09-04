Centre, Tripura govt sign peace pact with two insurgent groups 

A Memorandum of Settlement was signed between the Central and Tripura governments and two insurgent groups of Tripura in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 4, 2024), in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

“Tripura takes another step towards peace and prosperity with the signing of the agreement between the Government of India, Government of Tripura, National Liberation Front of Tripura, and All Tripura Tiger Force,” Mr. Shah said in a post on X.

The MHA has been working tirelessly to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of developed Northeast, free from extremism, violence and conflict, a statement issued prior to the signing of the memorandum has said..

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government has signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity in the Northeast region, of which three relate to Tripura. Due to signing of several agreements by the Modi government, around 10,000 people have given up arms and joined mainstream, the statement added.