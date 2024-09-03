ADVERTISEMENT

Centre, Tripura government to sign peace pact with two insurgent groups 

Published - September 03, 2024 10:14 pm IST - New Delhi

National Liberation Front of Tripura and All Tripura Tiger Force will sign the Memorandum of Settlement in New Delhi on September 4

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union government and the State of Tripura will sign an agreement with two insurgent groups on Wednesday (September 4, 2024), in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the State government will also be present during the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement.

 “In presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a Memorandum of Settlement is to be signed among government of India, government of Tripura and representatives of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), in New Delhi on September 4,” a statement by the MHA said.

The MHA has been working tirelessly to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed Northeast, free from extremism, violence and conflict, it said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government has signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity in the Northeast region, of which three relate to Tripura. Due to signing of several agreements by the Modi government, around 10,000 people have given up arms, the statement said.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
