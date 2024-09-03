GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre, Tripura government to sign peace pact with two insurgent groups 

National Liberation Front of Tripura and All Tripura Tiger Force will sign the Memorandum of Settlement in New Delhi on September 4

Published - September 03, 2024 10:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union government and the State of Tripura will sign an agreement with two insurgent groups on Wednesday (September 4, 2024), in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the State government will also be present during the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement.

 “In presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a Memorandum of Settlement is to be signed among government of India, government of Tripura and representatives of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), in New Delhi on September 4,” a statement by the MHA said.

The MHA has been working tirelessly to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed Northeast, free from extremism, violence and conflict, it said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government has signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity in the Northeast region, of which three relate to Tripura. Due to signing of several agreements by the Modi government, around 10,000 people have given up arms, the statement said.

Related Topics

Tripura / national government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.