`Centre to support States through financial and technical resources’

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI
September 08, 2022 01:07 IST

Streamlined coordination between the Centre and the States can bring out the best output in healthcare delivery said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while chairing the seventh meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) of the National Health Mission (NHM), on Wednesday.

He noted that the Centre was committed to supporting the States through financial and technical resources in the efficient and effective implementation of health programmes aimed towards quality healthcare.

The 7th MSG of the NHM discussed various agenda points including the Sickle Cell Disease among tribals. It was decided to implement the sickle cell screening programme in mission mode. Emphasis was given on the National TB Elimination Programme and it was decided that all necessary actions would be taken up to end TB by 2025.

The costing norms for the National Ambulance Services and the Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) were also deliberated upon. It was decided to incentivise ASHA for the creation and seeding of ABHA IDs in various IT portals of the Health Ministry.

