Centre to soon form committee to chart out social security norms for gig workers

The Centre will soon create an inclusive framework covering social security for gig and platform workers and the Labour Ministry will form a dedicated committee to take the views of all stakeholders on this. Addressing a meeting of platform aggregators here on Wednesday, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the proposed committee will take up key issues and work towards establishing a robust social security framework for these workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mandaviya also set a target of three months for registering all gig and platform workers on the e-Shram portal. The Minister said the registration is crucial for extending benefits under various government initiatives to these workers. “Aggregators were urged to assist in this registration drive and to ensure that all eligible workers are registered on the portal,” a Labour Ministry release said after the meeting.

The Ministry said the meeting focused on developing a comprehensive framework to address the unique needs of this growing workforce, aiming to ensure that these workers have access to essential social security protections. He urged the aggregators to list their job opportunities in National Career Service (NCS) portal, which provides a variety of employment related services for job seekers and employers.

Representatives of Urban Company, Swiggy & Instamart, Zomato & Blinkit, Porter, Even Cargo, Amazon, Uber, Ola and outfits such as FICCI, Deloitte, CII, Employer’s Federation of India, IndiaTech, OMI appreciated the Ministry’s efforts. “The participants shared valuable insights and expressed strong support for the Ministry’s initiatives, reflecting a unified commitment to improving the social security framework for gig workers,” the Ministry said.

Earlier, the Centre, to guide aggregators in the process of registration, had issued an advisory with a standard operating procedure (SOP) outlining aggregator responsibilities, including registering workers and updating their data. “Upon registration, platform workers will receive a Universal Account Number (UAN), which will allow them access to key social security benefits,” the Ministry said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.