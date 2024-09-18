GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre to soon form committee to chart out social security norms for gig workers

Union Labour Minister sets a target of three months for registering all gig and platform workers on Centre’s e-Shram portal

Published - September 18, 2024 11:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Twitter image of Union Ministry of Labour and Employment. File

Twitter image of Union Ministry of Labour and Employment. File

The Centre will soon create an inclusive framework covering social security for gig and platform workers and the Labour Ministry will form a dedicated committee to take the views of all stakeholders on this. Addressing a meeting of platform aggregators here on Wednesday, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the proposed committee will take up key issues and work towards establishing a robust social security framework for these workers.

Mr. Mandaviya also set a target of three months for registering all gig and platform workers on the e-Shram portal. The Minister said the registration is crucial for extending benefits under various government initiatives to these workers. “Aggregators were urged to assist in this registration drive and to ensure that all eligible workers are registered on the portal,” a Labour Ministry release said after the meeting.

The Ministry said the meeting focused on developing a comprehensive framework to address the unique needs of this growing workforce, aiming to ensure that these workers have access to essential social security protections. He urged the aggregators to list their job opportunities in National Career Service (NCS) portal, which provides a variety of employment related services for job seekers and employers.

Representatives of Urban Company, Swiggy & Instamart, Zomato & Blinkit, Porter, Even Cargo, Amazon, Uber, Ola and outfits such as FICCI, Deloitte, CII, Employer’s Federation of India, IndiaTech, OMI appreciated the Ministry’s efforts. “The participants shared valuable insights and expressed strong support for the Ministry’s initiatives, reflecting a unified commitment to improving the social security framework for gig workers,” the Ministry said.

Earlier, the Centre, to guide aggregators in the process of registration, had issued an advisory with a standard operating procedure (SOP) outlining aggregator responsibilities, including registering workers and updating their data. “Upon registration, platform workers will receive a Universal Account Number (UAN), which will allow them access to key social security benefits,” the Ministry said.

Published - September 18, 2024 11:28 pm IST

Related Topics

labour / labour legislation / social security

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.