HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre to sell toor dal from buffer stocks as price shoots up

National average price for a kilo of pigeon peas touched ₹129.5, a 26% increase from last year

June 27, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Bags of toor dal being unloaded at a stock point near Vijayawada.

Bags of toor dal being unloaded at a stock point near Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

As the national average price for a kilogram of toor dal (pigeon peas) touched ₹ 129.5 on June 27, the Centre decided to release it from the national buffer in a calibrated and targeted manner “till imported stocks arrive in the Indian market”.

The Union Ministry of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a release that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) will release the pulses through online auction among eligible millers “to augment the available stocks for milling into toor dal for the consumers”.

“The quantities being auctioned and the frequency will be calibrated on the basis of the assessed impact of the disposal on the availability of toor to consumers at affordable prices,” the Ministry said.

Earlier this month, as the prices of pulses started rising, the Centre had imposed stock limits on toor and urad by invoking the Essential Commodities Act to prevent hoarding and speculation and also to improve affordability.

On Monday, the national average price of toor was ₹ 129.5 for a kilo, about 26% increase than last year’s price of the same time.

“The State governments are continuously monitoring the prices and are verifying the stock positions of stock-holding entities [wholesalers, retailers and millers] in order to take strict action against those who violate the stock limits order,” the release added. The entities will have to declare the stock position on the portal of the department.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.