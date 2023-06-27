Centre to sell toor dal from buffer stocks as price shoots up

June 27, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - New Delhi

As the national average price for a kilogram of toor dal (pigeon peas) touched ₹ 129.5 on June 27, the Centre decided to release it from the national buffer in a calibrated and targeted manner “till imported stocks arrive in the Indian market”.

The Union Ministry of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a release that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) will release the pulses through online auction among eligible millers “to augment the available stocks for milling into toor dal for the consumers”.

“The quantities being auctioned and the frequency will be calibrated on the basis of the assessed impact of the disposal on the availability of toor to consumers at affordable prices,” the Ministry said.

Earlier this month, as the prices of pulses started rising, the Centre had imposed stock limits on toor and urad by invoking the Essential Commodities Act to prevent hoarding and speculation and also to improve affordability.

On Monday, the national average price of toor was ₹ 129.5 for a kilo, about 26% increase than last year’s price of the same time.

“The State governments are continuously monitoring the prices and are verifying the stock positions of stock-holding entities [wholesalers, retailers and millers] in order to take strict action against those who violate the stock limits order,” the release added. The entities will have to declare the stock position on the portal of the department.