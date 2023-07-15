Centre to seek suggestion from States to bridge gaps in PC-PNDT Act

July 15, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - DEHRADUN

Concerned over the sex-ratio imbalance across the country, the Union Health Ministry is looking at inviting suggestions from the States for amending the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994 (PC-PNDT Act).

The Ministry has also appealed to the States to support people with disabilities by making it easier to issue disability certificates.

Speaking at the conclusion of the two-day Swasthya Chintan Shivir, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said such brainstorming sessions help bring the country closer to the idea of last-mile connectivity in health.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the past two days, we have seen a detailed overview of the health sector in India today, and the direction that we should take going forward to ensure universal health coverage. Gender mismatch, increasing reach of Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring care for divyang population are vital issues that were discussed,” he said.

On the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, Mr. Mandaviya said, “Lok Bhagidari, people’s participation, is a very essential activity to eliminate the burden of tuberculosis in the country.”

He requested the States to make TB elimination a priority, and give it further impetus. The Minister also stressed the need to ensure comprehensive and saturation coverage of all health schemes so that no eligible beneficiary is left behind, and hoped that the Chintan Shivir would provide suggestions on how to shore up existing healthcare facilities, as well as new interventions required across the country.

Senior officials from 36 States and Union Territories were present at the two-day conclave.

The Health Ministry has asked the States to design a vision document which will act like a road map for the next 25 years.

The Minister encouraged the States to hold their own Chintan Shivir, where localised solutions can be arrived at as per their specific healthcare needs and priorities. He also stressed the need to include the aspirations and ideas of the newer generations in policy formulation in healthcare, to make it more inclusive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT