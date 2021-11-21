Centre to review vaccine drive in northeast and Puducherry

Mansukh Mandaviya

Poor first dose coverage in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting on Monday to review the progress and planning of COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry where the first dose coverage is less than 70%, official sources said.

The first dose coverage in Meghalaya was 56.7%, Manipur 54.2%, Nagaland 49% and Puducherry 65.7%, they said quoting government data updated on Sunday.

The Government has launched a month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take the first dose and those whose second dose is overdue.

According to officials, more than 12 crore beneficiaries are overdue for their second dose of vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two jabs.

“Mandaviya will hold a meeting to review the progress and planning of COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry on Monday where the first dose coverage is less than 70%. The aim is to encourage vaccination there,” a source said.

According to officials, around 82% of the eligible population in India has received the first dose of vaccine while around 43% have been fully inoculated.