Centre to provide free ration to poor people for one year under food security law

December 23, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Government decides not to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which ends on December 31.

PTI

Under the National Food Security Act, the government currently provides 5kg of food grains per person per month at ₹2-3 per kg. The families covered under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana get 35kg of food grains per month. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a major decision, the Narendra Modi government on December 23 decided to provide free ration to 81.35 crore poor people under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for one year.

Under the NFSA, the government currently provides 5kg of food grains per person per month at ₹2-3 per kg. The families covered under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) get 35kg of food grains per month.

Rice is given to poor persons under the NFSA at ₹3 per kg and wheat at ₹2 per kg.

Briefing reporters about the decision taken by the Union Cabinet, Food Minister Piyush Goyal said the Centre would bear the entire burden of providing free food grains under the NFSA.

The annual cost to the exchequer is estimated at ₹2 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the government has decided not to extend the free ration scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which ends on December 31.

Under the PMGKAY, 5kg of food grains per person per month are provided free to 81.35 crore beneficiaries covered under the NFSA.

This is over and above the monthly distribution of highly subsidised food grains under the NFSA.

Government officials described the latest Cabinet decision as a “New Year gift for the country’s poor”, saying that over 80 crore people would now get free food grains under the NFSA.

The beneficiaries would not have to pay a single rupee to get food grains. The Centre would now spend around ₹2 lakh crore per year on this scheme, they added.

