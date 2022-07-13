Free Covid precaution doses for 18-59 age group for 75 days from July 15 at govt centres

At present, the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, known as booster shot or precautionary dose, is given free for frontline workers, and senior citizens. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

July 13, 2022 16:03 IST

The Union Government has decided to provide free precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people of the age group 18-59 years, for 75 days starting July 15.

The decision was approved in the Cabinet meeting on July 13, 2022.

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said this special drive is to commomorate the 75 years of Independence, ‘Azadi ka Amritotsav'.

Anyone who gets the booster dose in those 75 days won’t have to pay at all, Mr. Thakur said adding that the shot can be availed at government vaccination centres.

Recently, the government reduced the booster dose gap from nine months to six months.

So far, less than 1% of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose.

According to government data, 96% of India's population has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while 87% of the people have taken both doses.