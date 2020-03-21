National

Centre to pay ₹1,061 cr. for cotton MSP operations in Maharashtra

Representational image.

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The Centre will spend ₹1,061 crore to reimburse the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) and its sub-agent in Maharashtra for procuring cotton at the minimum support price in that State since 2014.

The decision to give post facto approval to the MSP operations was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs at a meeting on Saturday, an official statement said.

The approval will help in price support operations to stabilise cotton prices, and is primarily aimed at safeguarding the interests of farmers and controlling any distress sale, the statement said.

Maharashtra is the country’s second largest producer of cotton. The MSP operations were carried out by the CCI’s sub-agent, Maharashtra State Cooperative Cotton Growers Marketing Federation Limited (MSCCGMFL).

The Centre will spend ₹312.93 crore to reimburse the losses to the CCI and the MSCCGMFL on sale of cotton procured during the cotton years (October-September) 2017-18 and 2018-19, and incur an additional expenditure of ₹748.08 crore for 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 10:30:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/centre-to-pay-1061-cr-for-cotton-msp-operations-in-maharashtra/article31131047.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY