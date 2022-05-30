Centre to launch unified portal for all credit-linked government schemes

On June 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release special circulatory currency coins of ₹5 marking the 75th year of independence

A unified portal with details of all credit-linked government schemes will be launched, said Department of Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on May 30, under which beneficiaries will be able to access different schemes from banks.

A conference will also be held on June 9 on debt recovery tribunals to review the functioning of the schemes and consider improvements.

On June 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release special circulatory currency coins of ₹5 marking the 75th year of independence, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said.

He explained that unlike other coins launched only to commemorate certain occasions, these will be circulated to the common people so they are reminded of the 75-year celebrations when they look at the coins.

The Department of Public Enterprises will hold an exhibition on the contribution of central public enterprises to India’s self-reliance, which will be inaugurated by the Finance Minister in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister will also be present and the exhibition will be open to the public from June 10 to 12 at the Mahatma Mandir.

Meanwhile, public sector enterprises will also undertake a nationwide drive to plant 75,000 saplings and take up activities to convert their townships into mini smart cities. 15 CPSEs have planned to convert their 27 townships into mini smart cities by August 15, 2023.