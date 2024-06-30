Centre to launch special campaign for redressal of family pensioners' grievances

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will launch a special campaign for the effective redressal of family pensioners' grievances in New Delhi on July 1.

Presently, around 90,000 cases are being registered on an online Centralised Pension Grievance and Redress System (CPENGRAMS) in a year, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said on Sunday.

Of the total grievances, family pension grievance cases account for about 20-25%, it said. A major segment of family pensioners' grievances is constituted by women pensioners, the statement said.

The majority of the grievances pertain to defence pensioners, railway pensioners and CAPFs pensioners under the Union Home ministry, it said, adding that "bank-related issues also constitute a sizeable number".

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DOPPW), as part of its 100 days’ action plan will be undertaking a month-long special campaign for effective redressal of family pensioners’ grievances during the period July 1-31, 2024 in which 46 Ministries/departments will be participating, the statement said.

This special campaign seeks a substantial reduction in the pendency of family pension grievances.

Secretaries of departments of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, Ex-Servicemen’s Welfare, Director-General, Border Security Force, Controller General of Accounts, Deputy Managing Director of State Bank of India along with nodal public grievance officers of 46 Ministries/departments, representatives from all pension disbursing banks and representatives of pensioners’ welfare associations will participate in this event, it said.

The grievances can be registered either directly or on the portal — www.pgportal.gov.in/PENSION/ by the applicant or by DOPPW on receipt of details through e-mail, post or toll-free number 1800-11-1960.

The family pension-related grievances to be redressed in the special campaign have been shortlisted from the grievances registered on the CPENGRAMS portal.

A total of 1,891 (as of June 15, 2024) family pension-related grievances pertaining to 46 Ministries/departments/organisations have been identified for redressal during the campaign period, the statement said.

The DOPPW will monitor and provide all assistance to the administrative ministry/department/ organisation concerned for effective redressal of grievances on a mission-mode approach.