Government is all set to introduce the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha on August 1.

The Bill seeks to create a “disaster database at national and State level” and makes provision for constitution of “Urban Disaster Management Authority” for State capitals and large cities having Municipal Corporations.

The database will include disaster assessment, fund allocation details, expenditure, preparedness and mitigation plan, risk register according to type and severity of risk and such other relevant matters, in accordance with such policy, as may be determined by the Central Government.

The Bill empowers the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to prepare disaster plan at the national level and State level respectively instead of the plans made by National Executive Committee and the State Executive Committees earlier. The NDMA may also appoint experts and consultants as necessary to perform its functions.

The Bill empowers the NDMA to take stock of the entire range of disaster risks in the country periodically, including emerging disaster risks which includes “risks of those disasters that may not have taken place, but may occur in future owing to extreme climate events and other factors.”

The Bill also provides statutory status to certain pre-Act organisations such as the National Crisis Management Committee and the High-Level Committee.

The statement of objects and reasons by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the said Bill said there was a need to amend the Disaster Management Act, first enacted in 2005 to mainstream “Disaster Management in the development plans, aligning with the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.”

The Bill circulated among Members of Parliament (MP) said, “learnings from past disasters, and experience gained during the implementation of the Act, the Disaster Management Act, 2005 has been reviewed in consultation with all stakeholders including State Governments” and it has become necessary to amend the Act.

The Bill aims to bring more clarity and convergence in the roles of Authorities and Committees working in the field of disaster management and provides for constitution of “State Disaster Response Force” by the State Government.

The Bill seeks to insert a new Section 60A to empower the Central and the State Governments to direct any person to take any action or refrain from taking any action for reducing the impact of a disaster and to impose a penalty not exceeding ₹10,000.

The expression “disaster management” is inclusive of “disaster riskreduction”, that is, the practice of reducing disaster risk through systematic effort to analyse and manage the causal facts of disaster through — reduced exposure to hazard; reduced vulnerability of people, property, infrastructure, economic activity, environmental and natural resource; and improved preparedness, resilience and capacity to manage and respond to adverse event.

