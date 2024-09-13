Centre to identify two lakh dirty spots for cleanliness in time-bound manner

The Centre will identify two lakh very difficult and dirty spots across the country and ensure their time-bound and result-oriented transformation as part of its flagship Swacchha Bharat Mission.

These spots to be called Cleanliness Target Units (CTU) would be identified and mapped through a portal, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said on Friday (September 13, 2024).

The campaign includes mega cleanliness drives at various sites like tourist locations, public buildings, commercial areas, community toilets, public toilets, water bodies, zoos, and sanctuaries through collective action.

As of now, 8,500 spots have already been identified.

Central Public Sector Units (PSU), industry partners and Non-Governmental Organisations are being encouraged to adopt these CTUs, he said at a press conference here.

The campaign is being conducted under the Swachcha Bharat Mission from September 17 to October 2. The drive would also try and provide better working conditions for cleanliness workers.

The SBM was launched on October 2, 2014. This year’s campaign is being celebrated under the theme ‘Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata (Clean Habits, Clean Culture)’. All Central Ministries and States are planning various citizen engagement activities as part of the drive.

Mr. Lal said that out of the approximately 2,300 dumpsites in urban areas with 22 crore Metric Tons of waste, 427 crore dumpsites with nine crore metric tons of waste has been completely remediated and the land reclaimed is 4,500 acres.

He added that the SBM aims at making the shift from door to door to collection to 100% processing of garbage at home.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C.R. Patil said that according to a study by the World Health Organisation, over 93% women in the country have access to toilets and the SBM has reduced infant mortality by around three lakhs during its first five years.

