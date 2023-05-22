ADVERTISEMENT

Centre to geo-tag drains along Ganges to prevent discharge of solid waste into river

May 22, 2023 02:41 am | Updated May 21, 2023 07:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The information on the geo-tagged drains will then be shared with the urban local bodies, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the rural Swachh Bharat Mission (G) for initiating immediate action

PTI

River Ganga. File | Photo Credit: PTI

All drains carrying discharge from villages located on the banks of the Ganga river will be geo-tagged to prevent solid waste flowing into the water body, according to an official document.

The information on the geo-tagged drains will then be shared with the urban local bodies, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the rural Swachh Bharat Mission (G) for initiating immediate action.

In a meeting held last month, a senior NMCG (National Mission for Clean Ganga) official informed that due to the construction of a tunnel at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, debris were being dumped along the banks of the Ganga, which was causing an increase in the level of solid waste pollution in the river water.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also pointed out that at many locations along the banks of the Ganga, solid waste was being dumped, which was making its way into the river water.

“This is creating problems in the treatment of waste water at STPs (sewage treatment plants). In this regard, the secretary, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, stated that funds under AMRUT 2.0 could be used to instal screens and stop solid waste from making its way into the river water. He also sought cooperation from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in this regard,” the document stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US