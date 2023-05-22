Centre to geo-tag drains along Ganges to prevent discharge of solid waste into river

May 22, 2023 02:41 am | Updated May 21, 2023 07:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

All drains carrying discharge from villages located on the banks of the Ganga river will be geo-tagged to prevent solid waste flowing into the water body, according to an official document.

The information on the geo-tagged drains will then be shared with the urban local bodies, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the rural Swachh Bharat Mission (G) for initiating immediate action.

In a meeting held last month, a senior NMCG (National Mission for Clean Ganga) official informed that due to the construction of a tunnel at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, debris were being dumped along the banks of the Ganga, which was causing an increase in the level of solid waste pollution in the river water.

He also pointed out that at many locations along the banks of the Ganga, solid waste was being dumped, which was making its way into the river water.

“This is creating problems in the treatment of waste water at STPs (sewage treatment plants). In this regard, the secretary, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, stated that funds under AMRUT 2.0 could be used to instal screens and stop solid waste from making its way into the river water. He also sought cooperation from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in this regard,” the document stated.