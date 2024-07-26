Centre to create data bank on employment trends

Amid complaints that the country does not have a comprehensive data bank on the trends in employment, unemployment, wage loss and job loss, the Union government has decided to create an Employment Data Collection Mechanism (EDCM) in collaboration with departments of all Ministries. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair the first meeting in this regard here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in the Ministry of Labour and Employment said the inter-ministerial meeting will have senior officials from all departments and Ministries, and a workshop will be held to focus on enhancing employment generation and data tracking methods.

The Opposition, both in and outside Parliament, has been questioning the delays and inaccuracies in the periodic labour force surveys, National Sample Survey Organisation reports, Reserve Bank of India reports and data from the Census. The Centre, on the other hand, had questioned data from private agencies, such as the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy that brought out employment and unemployment data which was used widely among the political and academic circles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country’s working-age population is expected to grow by 9.7 million per year during 2021-31 and 4.2 million per year during 2031-41. A Labour Ministry official said reforms across sectors including labour and employment, logistics, infrastructure, and manufacturing are promoting employment generation and ease of doing business. The official cited initiatives such as the Labour Codes, PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Production Linked Incentive schemes, Bharatmala, Sagarmala, and the recently announced Employment-linked Incentive package.

“Several programmes and projects of the Central and State governments facilitate generation of direct and indirect employment. Despite this, till date, schemes and initiatives have not been exploited to estimate employment generation. There is no integrated system to get a holistic view of the emerging trends and challenges to job creation, demand and supply matching, employability, data and trends on employment from the employer and employee side,” the official said, adding that lack of data remains a challenge in policymaking.

The official said a “360-degree approach” that leverages existing initiatives, identifies systematic interventions and builds synergies across different stakeholders is required. “A mechanism for regular employment data collection by different Ministries and States/UTs needs to be evolved building synergies across ongoing programmes,” the official added.

The meeting marks the beginning of a strategic initiative to systematically capture and analyse employment data, offering valuable insights into the job market, the official said. “By establishing a comprehensive framework that interlinks the demand and supply sides of jobs nationwide, the government aims to ensure that the youth are equipped with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in an evolving economy,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.