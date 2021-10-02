Centre to begin paddy purchase from October 3 in Punjab and Haryana

CHANDIARGH

02 October 2021 19:56 IST

Move comes after farmers protest against postponement of procurement in Punjab and Haryana.

On the day when farmers staged demonstrations in many parts of Punjab and Haryana against postponement of paddy purchase, the Central government on Saturday decided to start procurement in both the States from October 3.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal also said so after meeting Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey in New Delhi

“In Haryana, the crop has already reached the ‘mandis’. In the interest of the farmers who have harvested their crops and have brought it to ‘mandis’, a request was made to Mr. Choubey for allowing the State government to start the procurement from October 3. I am happy that he accepted our request,” said Mr. Lal.

Advertising

Advertising

“At many places, protests have been organised demanding early procurement. I hope that the farmers will now stop their protest,” said the Chief Minister.

Farmers staged demonstrations at several places responding to the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the ongoing protests against the Centre’s farm laws. In Karnal, a group of farmers staged a picket outside Mr. Manohar Lal’s residence and raised slogans against delay in paddy purchase. It was only after the announcement of procurement that they lifted the ‘dharna’

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also said the Centre has allowed the State to start paddy procurement from October 3. He said this decision would be instrumental in ensuring smooth and hassle-free procurement to the satisfaction of the farmers.

Earlier, the Centre had announced postponement of procurement in both States until October 11, citing higher moisture content due to rainfall.