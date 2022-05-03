Centre to ask States to retain and use for general public infrastructure created for COVID-19

Matter is under discussion and details of proposal are being ironed out: Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Matter is under discussion and details of proposal are being ironed out: Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The States and Union Territories (UTs) would be asked to retain and use the infrastructure put in place for managing the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday. He would be writing to the stakeholders in this regard.

Infrastructure, including beds and ventilators, should be kept functional and in use to ensure that they were readily available in case COVID-19 numbers rose again locally and also that they were used to benefit patients who came in with other ailments requiring hospitalisation.

“We will be writing to the States and Union Territories about this. The matter is under discussion and details of the proposal are being ironed out,’’ the Minister said about the infrastructure that was put in place under the Centre-State partnership during the pandemic.

The Health Ministry noted that it had been supporting the efforts of the States/UTs towards management of the pandemic.

ECRP-II package

The Union Cabinet approved a scheme, ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II (ECRP-II package)’, on July 8, 2021, amounting to ₹ 23,123 crore. This scheme was to be implemented from July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

To fast-track the implementation of the ECRP-II, on July 22, 2021, ₹1827.80 crore had been released to the States/UTs as 15% advance to undertake preparatory activities. Further, 35% funds were being released to the States/UTs, thus making a total of 50% release of funds so as to ensure the implementation of critical activities at the State/district levels to prepare the public healthcare systems in response to the evolving pandemic.

“This is a centrally sponsored scheme [CSS] with some Central sector components. It was brought in to accelerate the healthcare system preparedness for immediate responsiveness for early prevention, detection and management, with a focus on health infrastructure development, including for paediatric care, and with measurable outcomes. Under the CSS, the States/UTs have been supported by way of approvals for Emergency COVID Response Plans [ECRP] to the tune of ₹14744.99 crore,’’ the Ministry stated.

Under the CSS component of the ECRP-II package, the States were enlisted to get support for the creation of 827 paediatric units in districts, which would result in additional creation of 19030 oxygen supported beds and 10440 ICU/HDU beds, to establish 42 paediatric centres of excellence (Paediatric CoE), at least one in each State/UT, (either in medical colleges, State government hospitals or Central hospitals such as AIIMS, INIs, etc) for providing tele-ICU services, mentoring and technical hand-holding to the district paediatric units and to augment 23056 ICU beds in the public healthcare system, out of which 20% would be paediatric ICU beds among others.

Also, the ECRP-I for ₹15,000 crore had been released to all the States/UTs in April 2021 to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19.