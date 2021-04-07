Centre to allow COVID-19 vaccination at workplace

NEW DELHI:

07 April 2021 17:17 IST

Central Government has decided that it will allow COVID-19 vaccination sessions in workplace, which has about 100 eligible/willing beneficiaries.

“States/UTs have been asked to prepare for the launch by April 11,” a health ministry source told The Hindu.

He added that the move is aimed at making vaccine accessible, quality focused and citizen-centric.

