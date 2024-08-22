GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre talks to States on new mechanism to gather crop data

The national conference discusses the Digital General Crop Estimation Survey to enhance agricultural statistics accuracy and transparency for policy formulation and planning

Published - August 22, 2024 09:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi said there is a need for continuous collaboration between the Union and State governments to achieve the shared goal of enhancing the quality of agricultural statistics. File

Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi said there is a need for continuous collaboration between the Union and State governments to achieve the shared goal of enhancing the quality of agricultural statistics. File | Photo Credit: Sergio Camalich/Unsplash

Ahead of the nationwide implementation of the Digital General Crop Estimation Survey (DGCES), the Centre has convened a national conference with the States to discuss the improvement in crop production statistics in New Delhi on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

The new initiative, according to the Centre, aims to enhance the accuracy, reliability and transparency of agricultural statistics — which will help in policy formulation, trade decisions and agricultural planning.

Also Read: Centre launches new system to understand cropping patterns, impact of weather

Chairing the conference, Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi said there is a need for continuous collaboration between the Union and State governments to achieve the shared goal of enhancing the quality of agricultural statistics.

“The primary focus of the conference was on the enhancement of agricultural production estimates and the integration of technology to strengthen data accuracy,” the Centre said in a release.

The Centre had announced the move to hold Digital Crop Survey in the recently presented Budget and had said that it will help in accurate crop-area estimation.

“It will provide plot-level data with geotagged areas of crops and act as a single source of truth,” the Agriculture Ministry said. “DGCES has been initiated to calculate yield based on scientifically designed crop cutting experiments for all major crops across the country. These initiatives are expected to provide near real-time and reliable data directly from the field, enabling more precise estimations of crop production,” the Ministry added.

Also Read: New AI platform will connect farmers and scientists over phone, aid in pest control

The conference discussed the need for integrating cutting-edge technologies like remote sensing, geospatial analysis and artificial intelligence in generating crop production statistics through revamped FASAL (Forecasting Agricultural output using Space, Agro-meteorology, and Land-based observations).

“This updated version leverages remote sensing technology to generate accurate crop maps and area estimations for 10 major crops,” the Ministry added. The adoption of digital surveys and advanced technologies will lead to more efficient data collection, reduce discrepancies, and ultimately contribute to better policymaking in the agricultural sector, the Ministry claimed.

Related Topics

Agriculture / agricultural research and technology / science (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.