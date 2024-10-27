GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre taking steps to ban hoax bomb perpetrators from flying, says Aviation Minister Naidu

Government is taking support from international agencies, law enforcement wings and the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these fake threats and it is also mulling to amend two Civil Aviation Laws

Published - October 27, 2024 05:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

PTI
New Delhi: Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu after attending the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI07_02_2024_000214A)

New Delhi: Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu after attending the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI07_02_2024_000214A) | Photo Credit: -

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Sunday (October 27, 2024) said the Centre is mulling steps to ban perpetrators who resort to hoax bomb threats from flying.

Hoax bomb threats: IT Ministry issues advisory warning to social media platforms

Speaking to media persons here after formally inaugurating two flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, the minister also said besides taking support from international agencies, law enforcement wings and the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these fake threats, the union government is also mulling to amend two Civil Aviation Laws.

"We are also taking the support of international agencies, law enforcement agencies, the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these. We are planning to bring changes to two civil aviation laws. Those who resort to these kinds of activities will be punished severely and imposed a penalty. We are also taking steps to ban such persons from flying. We will announce them in the coming days," he said.

Chiefs of BCAS, CISF meet Union Home Secretary; discuss issue of bomb threats to airlines

As of Saturday (October 26, 2024), in 13 days, more than 300 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Mr. Naidu further said an investigation into these fake threats is going on seriously and also the cooperation of social media platform 'X' is being sought.

