Centre studying if CAA criteria on documentary proof can be tweaked

The Union Home Ministry is deliberating measures to simplify one of the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which requires applicants to furnish a document proving he or she is a citizen of Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Afghanistan. The move comes amid several requests and concerns raised by probable beneficiaries, particularly in West Bengal, who had arrived from Bangladesh without any documents.

A senior government official told The Hindu that discussions are under way to amend Schedule 1A, which mandates that any of the nine requisite documents, issued by any government agency in the three countries, be submitted for acquiring citizenship under Section 6B of CAA.

Another official said that authorities handling the applications have been told that “CAA is a facilitative law and its spirit has to be understood while processing the applications”.

“If the document is not readily available, they can be submitted later or in due course and officials may record it as ‘pending for processing’. It is an enabling law,” said the second official.

The Hindu has accessed a presentation in Bengali which is in circulation among members of the Matua sect in West Bengal, which states that “documents [under Schedule 1A] can be submitted later” before an empowered committee and not necessarily while applying online.

Jagannath Sarkar, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ranaghat in West Bengal, which has a considerable number of Hindus who migrated from Bangladesh, told The Hindu that the CAA Rules can be simplified and in the absence of Schedule 1A documents, the applicants may submit an eligibility certificate issued by a religious institution certifying their faith.

CAA Rules, which were notified on March 11, ahead of the announcement of the 2024 general election dates, did not give the expected electoral boost to the BJP in West Bengal. Party insiders said the confusion around the Rules and Trinamool Congress’s campaign that applying under CAA would turn them into refugees proved to be counter-productive. The Trinamool campaigned that those who came from Bangladesh already had voter cards and Aadhaar cards and need not apply for citizenship all over again.

Countering this, Mr. Sarkar said, “There is a perception that if you have a voter card, you are a citizen, but that is not correct. Lakhs of people came here from Bangladesh fearing religious persecution during the 1971 Liberation War and also in later years. People gave money to politicians to get these documents but they are facing problems as they do not have citizenship. When they apply for jobs, they are asked for ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh as bribe. In some cases, children are citizens but parents are not, they apply for passports but don’t get them.”

He added that they are informing the people that if they do not have the requisite documents under Schedule 1A, they can produce the eligibility certificate issued by organisations such as the Ramakrishna Mission, Bharatiya Seva Sangh, or Anukul Chandra Ashram.

“The Rules should be simplified but inimical elements from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan may try to benefit by changing their names. This condition [Schedule 1A] was brought in to prevent that. There are many options, no document is compulsory. If you do not have the document, then eligibility certificate will suffice. The enquiry will be done by officials, the persecuted Hindus will get citizenship,” Mr. Sarkar said.

Though the exact numbers are not known, in West Bengal, there are around 2.8 crore people from the Matua and Namasudra communities who stand to benefit from the CAA.

In December 2019, the Citizenship Act, 1955 was amended to facilitate citizenship through registration and naturalisation to undocumented migrants belonging to six non-Muslim communities — Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian — from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who had entered India on or before December 31, 2014, and reduced the period to qualify for citizenship from the existing requirement of continuous stay of 11 years to five years.

The Rules enabling the implementation of the Act were notified on March 11, more than four years after the legislation was passed.

The CAA was opposed by many States including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and in order to bypass the role of the State governments in the implementation of the law, the Ministry notified committees headed by Census and postal department officials to decide on citizenship applications. The applications are filed online and the security verification of applicants is done by Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials.

