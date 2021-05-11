Centre, States must get their act together on COVID-19 response, says NHRC

NEW DELHI

11 May 2021 18:43 IST

Set up universally functional dashboards for real-time information, it says

A week after issuing an advisory, the National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday reiterated that the government must protect the rights of people during the second wave of the pandemic.

In a statement, the NHRC said it “again emphasised that the Centre and States need to put their acts together to meet the immediacy of response by setting up universally functional COVID-19 dashboards for real-time information in public domain on the availability of hospital beds, oxygen, critical care medicines and devices”.

It said it also asked for 24/7 toll-free helplines and fixing of treatment prices. It had issued an advisory to the Health Ministry and all States and Union Territories on May 4 and sought action-taken reports within four weeks. Among the suggestions were universal vaccination, protection of frontline workers and ensuring patients’ rights.

