Centre, State to review scope of AFSPA in Manipur

As ethnic violence continues, the Centre and the Manipur government are set to review the scope of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the northeastern State. The periodic six-month extension of the AFSPA in Manipur comes to an end on September 30.

The Union government and the State have differing views on the inclusion of more areas under the AFSPA.

Editorial | Extended exclusion: On AFSPA in Manipur

While the “disturbed area” status continues in all hill districts, the Act was gradually withdrawn from all valley districts from 2022 due to a “significant improvement” in the security situation. The provisions of the Act were withdrawn from the Imphal municipality area in 2004. Manipur has 16 districts.

A senior Union government official told The Hindu that a spectacular increase in the number of armed men in the State was a cause of concern and the rising cases of extortion and abductions were also being taken into consideration.

While the presence of armed men or village volunteers is prevalent in both valley and hill districts, the absence of the AFSPA in the valley districts makes it difficult for the armed forces to operate smoothly, officials said.

A State government official, however, said, “The situation here is not like what existed in the 1990s. Extortion and abductions are there, but we are also controlling the situation. Police are active and making arrests.”

In the past 16 months, 533 arrests have been made in the State.

At least 237 people have been killed since ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the Meitei people erupted in the State on May 3, 2023. The valley districts are where the Meitei people are concentrated, while the Kuki-Zo and the Nagas live in the hills.

According to data from the Union Home Ministry, 136 security-related incidents and 57 abductions were reported in Manipur from January 1 to July 31 this year, while 205 “extremists” were arrested.

The ongoing ethnic violence is said to have helped insurgent groups gain foothold in the region. The groups, mostly operating from Myanmar, advocate secession of Manipur from India.

The Kuki-Zo militant groups are in a suspension of operations (SoO) pact with the Home Ministry. Eight Meitei insurgent groups have been banned by the Ministry. In November 2023, the Pambei faction of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), the oldest valley-based armed group in Manipur, signed a peace agreement with the Home Ministry and the Manipur government.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a suo motu case on July 19 last year to investigate transnational conspiracy by the Myanmar-based leadership of terror outfits to wage a war against the government by “exploiting the current ethnic unrest.”

More than 6,000 weapons were looted from police armouries since May 3 last year. In various operations, 2,681 weapons were recovered, out of which only 1,200 weapons were those looted from the police armouries, Manipur security adviser Kuldiep Singh said at a press conference on September 20. Mr. Singh said the recoveries showed that a large number of sophisticated weapons, which may have come from outside the country, were available among the people.

On August 8, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh informed the State Assembly that after May 2023, he was under pressure from many Central agencies to impose the AFSPA in the valley areas too. He said the imposition of the AFSPA could not guarantee ideal law and order conditions.

The 1958 law, applicable in the Naga-dominated areas of the erstwhile Union Territory since 1958 and in the whole of Manipur since 1981, gives unbridled power to the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed in the disturbed areas to kill anyone acting in contravention of law and arrest and search any premises without a warrant. It also grants protection from prosecution and legal suits without the Union government’s sanction. Manipur attained Statehood in 1972.

After ethnic violence erupted in the State, the disturbed area notification has been extended twice in the hill areas — on September 30, 2023 and March 30, 2024.

The last two notifications stated that “it was not appropriate to review the ‘Disturbed Area’ status of the State at the moment” as detailed assessment of the ground situation could not be done as “the sister security agencies are preoccupied in maintenance of law and order” and the “issue is very sensitive and may likely attract public criticism and resistance if proper care is not taken”.

Both the Centre and the State government can issue notification regarding the AFSPA. Currently, the Home Ministry issues “disturbed area” notification only for Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. The notification for Manipur and Assam is issued by the respective State governments.