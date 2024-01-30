ADVERTISEMENT

Centre starts survey to assess women participation in workforce

January 30, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The survey is being taken to assess the spread of women employee-friendly practices in the country like creche facilities for children and equal pay for equal work

The Hindu Bureau

Women workers employed at a garment factory in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Union Ministries of Labour & Employment and Women & Child Development have started a joint survey on increasing women participation in the workforce. The survey was announced by Union Minister Smriti Irani in New Delhi at a function “Women in the Workforce for Viksit Bharat” on Tuesday.

The survey is being taken to assess the spread of women employee-friendly practices in the country. Various international agencies and trade unions, including the International Labour Organization, had expressed concern over the decrease in participation of female workforce in the country.

ALSO READ
Women, marriage and labour market participation

Latest PLFS data

The latest results of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), released by the Labour Bureau in October, 2023, had shown considerable increase in the women participation. In 2017-18, the participation rate was 23.3% and in 2022-23, it was 37%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey, conducted by the Union Labour Ministry through the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and other government agencies, has asked questions to the subscribers of government schemes about policies or initiatives for women by the companies they are employed with.

ALSO READ
Women can make the world better

The government is seeking details such as formation of internal complaints committee (ICC) for Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (POSH), creche facilities for children, equal pay for equal work, flexible or remote working hours for women and transportation facilities during late hours.

Explained |What were Claudia Goldin’s observations about female participation in the labour force which earned her the Nobel Prize?

A senior officer said the survey is carried out in a confidential manner. “We are not asking the names of [the women] or any other identification detail, except their gender,” the officer said. The name of the company, its location and address are also sought in the survey.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

labour / employment

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US