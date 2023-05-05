Centre spent ₹640 crore to promote Sanskrit, only ₹3 crore for Kannada: Congress counters Amit Shah

May 05, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Contesting Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that the Narendra Modi-led Central government promotes all Indian languages equally, the Congress on Friday (May 5) cited a few examples to suggest the contrary.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, Mr. Shah had said that the perception that Modi government wanted to impose Hindi at the cost of regional languages was a “political campaign” against the government. The Home Minister made the statement in the context of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election, where the politics of regional identity has played a key role in the poll campaign.

Responding to the interview, Congress general secretary for communication Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to challenge this claim. “The HM has claimed in an interview that the BJP stands for ‘promotion’ of all languages. Is that why the Modi Govt has spent ₹640 cr to promote Sanskrit and JUST ₹3 cr to support promotion of Kannada, one of the six classical languages of the country?” asked Mr. Ramesh. “Is that why the man who insulted the great Kuvempu (who penned the state anthem) was made Chairman of the text book revision committee by the 40% Commission Sarkara in Karnataka?”he added.

Mr. Ramesh, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, also noted that “a tradition has begun with the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to do away with English names for laws and replace them with Hindi names.”

“I could go on and on, Mr. HM. But then you work for a man whose motto has been Asatyameva Jayate [Untruth wins],” Mr. Ramesh said.