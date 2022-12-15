Centre spent ₹2,355.11 crore on ads via newspapers and TV channels since 2017-18

December 15, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the expenditure on account of advertisements to newspapers was ₹1,829.18 crore and ₹525.93 crore for TV channels

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The total expenditure incurred on advertisements through newspapers and TV channels by the government from 2017-18 till December 6, 2022, stands at ₹2,355.11 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to a query from Rajya Sabha Member A.A. Rahim, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday said the expenditure on account of advertisements to newspapers was ₹1,829.18 crore and ₹525.93 crore for TV channels. The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) releases advertisements for the government departments.

Through another written reply to a query of Member Naranbhai J. Rathwa, the Ministry said the total expenditure incurred on advertisements by CBC in 2020-21 on newspapers was ₹197.49 crore and ₹69.91 crore for TV channels. In 2021-22, the amount was ₹179.04 crore for newspapers and ₹29.30 crore for TV channels.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The medium newspapers/publications were paid ₹56.05 crore for advertisements and small newspapers/publications got ₹79.43 crore in 2020-21, while in 2021-22 the medium newspapers/publications were paid ₹41.05 crore and the small ones ₹52.07 crore.

With regards to a question from Member Mohammed Nadimul Haque, the Ministry said the total number of publication to which advertisements were given by CBC in the last three years was 5,727 (2019-20), 6,085 (2020-21) and 6,887 (2021-22). The total number of television channels to which advertisements were given by the CBC during the period was 199 (2019-20), 182 (2020-21) and 177 (2021-22).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US